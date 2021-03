Shred It Day April 22 behind Foley City Hall

The City of Foley will host its semi-annual Shred it Day on April 22 from 3-5 p.m. behind City Hall at 407 E. Laurel Ave. Bring you old bank statements, mortgages and and other any other paperwork that you wish to have destroyed. This is for residential recycle only. For more info, call 251-943-1545.