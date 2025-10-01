Shrimp Fest 5K Is Oct. 11

The Annual National Shrimp Festival 5K run and walk is on Saturday, Oct. 11 along the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail beginning and ending at the Orange Beach Sportsplex at 7:30 a.m. The race history dates back to the 7th Annual Shrimp Festival in 1977, with that race starting and ending at Bayou Village. As demand and interest from the community grew, the event moved to the Orange Beach Sportsplex, with the nearby Backcountry Trail providing a well-defined and paved course.

Proceeds from the run will benefit the Orange Beach and Gulf Shores High School cross country and track teams to help with their growing programs. Registration is $30 for adults and $15 for under 18 runners and walkers plus service fees at register.chronotrack.com or visit myshrimp fest.com/run for mor info.