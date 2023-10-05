Shrimp Fest Bicycle Valet Service

The Lower Alabama Young Professionals will oversee the complimentary bicycle valet station ocated next to the information tent at the front entrance of the festival. Riders will receive a bicycle tag and matching numbered ticket and be able to enjoy the festival knowing their bicycle is secured in a safe location.Users can tip volunteers, with proceeds benefiting the Chamber’s Junior Leadership program, which builds leadership skills through seminars, workshops, and interaction with local community leaders.