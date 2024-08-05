Shrimp Fest Golf tourney is Aug. 30 at Craft Farms

The 31st Annual National Shrimp Festival Golf Challenge for Education will be held on Aug. 30 at Craft Farms Golf Club in Gulf Shores, with registration beginning at 7 a.m. For player or sponsor info, contact Kimberly Ray at kimberly@mygulfcoastchamber.com or 251.968.7215. Since 1993, the tourney has kicked-off a month of events leading up to the festival. The Chamber & fest committee pride themselves on providing a premier experience for golfers and sponsors.