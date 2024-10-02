Shrimp Fest Music Lineup

Thursday, October 10

East Stage

● Lisa Christian: 10 a.m to 11:30 a.m.

● Strictly Chandler:12 to 1:30 p.m.

● Wolfy Grin: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

● High Cotton: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

● Multi N Funk: 6 to7:30 p.m.

● Troy Laz Band: 8 to 10 p.m.

West Stage

● Lefty Collins: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

● Chase Brown: 12 to 1:30 p.m.

● Best of Fest Awards: 1:30 p.m.

● The Defrosters: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

● Elvis Remembered: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

● Style: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

● Dr. Zarr’s Funk Monster: 8 p.m.

Friday, October 11

East Stage

● Ashley Raines: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

● Gringo Fife: 12 to 1:30 p.m.

● Boukou Groove: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

● Platinum Premier: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

● Disco Kiss: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

● Slippery When Wet: Bon Jovi Tribute

– 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

West Stage

● Jesse Taylor Perry: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

● Group Therapy: 12 to 1:30 p.m.

● High Octane Band: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

● Jenna McClelland:4 to 5:30 p.m.

● Best of Fest Award: 5:30 to 5:40 p.m.

● Best of British: Queen & AC/DC

Tribute:7 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 12

East Stage

● Miss Shrimp Fest: 10:00 a.m to 10:15 a.m.

● Brent Burns: 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

● First Rodeo: 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

● MidLife Crisis: 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

● Journey2Mars: 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

● Still Standing: A Tribute to Elton

John: 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

● Karen Waldrup: 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

West Stage

● Singing for Scholarships: 10 to 1 p.m.

● Miles Flatt Band: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

● Grits & Greens: 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

● Almost Skynyrd: 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

● The Velcro Pygmies: 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 13

East Stage

● Summit Church Service – 10 to 11:30 a.m.

● Mel Knapp: 2:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

● Undertow Band: 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

● NoonDay Drivers: 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

West Stage

● Logan Lassiter: 10:00 a.m to 11:30 a.m.

● Jayson Harper: 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

● Strutt Douglas: 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

● The Groovinators: 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.