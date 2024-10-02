Shrimp Fest Music Lineup
Thursday, October 10
East Stage
● Lisa Christian: 10 a.m to 11:30 a.m.
● Strictly Chandler:12 to 1:30 p.m.
● Wolfy Grin: 2 to 3:30 p.m.
● High Cotton: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
● Multi N Funk: 6 to7:30 p.m.
● Troy Laz Band: 8 to 10 p.m.
West Stage
● Lefty Collins: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
● Chase Brown: 12 to 1:30 p.m.
● Best of Fest Awards: 1:30 p.m.
● The Defrosters: 2 to 3:30 p.m.
● Elvis Remembered: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
● Style: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
● Dr. Zarr’s Funk Monster: 8 p.m.
Friday, October 11
East Stage
● Ashley Raines: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
● Gringo Fife: 12 to 1:30 p.m.
● Boukou Groove: 2 to 3:30 p.m.
● Platinum Premier: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
● Disco Kiss: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
● Slippery When Wet: Bon Jovi Tribute
– 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
West Stage
● Jesse Taylor Perry: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
● Group Therapy: 12 to 1:30 p.m.
● High Octane Band: 2 to 3:30 p.m.
● Jenna McClelland:4 to 5:30 p.m.
● Best of Fest Award: 5:30 to 5:40 p.m.
● Best of British: Queen & AC/DC
Tribute:7 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, October 12
East Stage
● Miss Shrimp Fest: 10:00 a.m to 10:15 a.m.
● Brent Burns: 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
● First Rodeo: 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
● MidLife Crisis: 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
● Journey2Mars: 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
● Still Standing: A Tribute to Elton
John: 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
● Karen Waldrup: 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
West Stage
● Singing for Scholarships: 10 to 1 p.m.
● Miles Flatt Band: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
● Grits & Greens: 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
● Almost Skynyrd: 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
● The Velcro Pygmies: 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 13
East Stage
● Summit Church Service – 10 to 11:30 a.m.
● Mel Knapp: 2:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
● Undertow Band: 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
● NoonDay Drivers: 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
West Stage
● Logan Lassiter: 10:00 a.m to 11:30 a.m.
● Jayson Harper: 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
● Strutt Douglas: 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
● The Groovinators: 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.