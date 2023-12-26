Shrimp Fest Raises Over $25,000 For Local Charities

Committee members for the Annual National Shrimp Festival (above left) recently held a check presentation commemorating the over $25,000 in tips raised for local charities and organizations at the 50th Annual Festival this past October. Each year at the festival, volunteers in the concessions tents elect to donate all tip money earned during the shift to a selected organization, which is noted on donation buckets around the tent. “This is the most money we’ve ever raised and we wanted representatives from these organizations to come celebrate this milestone with us,” said Sam Washington, Concessions

Co-Chair for the Festival. The donation breakdown was as follows: Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo – $1,941; All About Dogs Coastal Rescue – $611; American Cancer Society – $476; Baldwin County Humane Society – $2,709; Child Advocacy Center – $3,850; Family Promise – $3,402; Gulf Shores High School Band – $306; Krewe De Cirque – $389; Maidens of Mischief – $4,217; Mystic Order of Shiners – $554; L.A. Parrot Heads (money raised for Boys & Girls Club of South Alabama) – $2,097; Rotary Club of Gulf Shores/Orange Beach – $203; Share The Beach – $2,173; South Baldwin Community Theatre – $1,375; South Baldwin Newcomer’s Club – $1,609; St. Jude – $193. Volunteer opportunities for the 51st festival will open at myshrimpfest.com in early 2024. The 2024 fest will be Oct. 10-13. Pictured: Scenes from the 2023 fest. (More pics at mulletrapper.com)