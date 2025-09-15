Shrimp Fest Singing For Scholarships Deadline is Sept. 26

On Saturday, October 11, students will once again compete individually for up to $1,000 cash for their talents and skills during the 52nd Annual National Shrimp Festival. The deadline to enter is September 26 or until all schools have submitted their contestants. Winning Scholarships:1st Place: $1000 to student & $500 to school; 2nd Place: $500 to student & $500 to school; 3rd Place: $250 to student & $500 to school. Fest details are at myshrimpfest.com. For contest details, contact Allison Pryor at ShrimpFestivalSFS@gmail .com. Students are encouraged to set themselves apart from others in this unique singing competition. Any interested student should talk to their schools, teachers, guidance counselors, music, and band directors to get their attention about this competition. Pictured: L-R, Starla Hall, Central Christian School – 3rd place. Victoria Holley, Spanish Fort High School – 1st place. Lyric Hall, Fairhope High School – 2nd place. (Photo courtesy of Allison Langus).