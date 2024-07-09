Shrimp Fest Singing for Scholarships is Oct. 12



Do you know a talented high school student who wants to win $1,000? On October 12, The Annual National Shrimp Fest will once again host Singing for Scholarships, an event created in 2013 to support local high schools and talented youth in our region. The deadline to enter is September 16.

The competition is open to all high school students in Baldwin County, including virtual, private school and home-schooled students. Scholarships are awarded to the top three participants and their high schools. For more info on how to apply to be a high school contestant, contact Allison Pryor at ShrimpFestivalSFS@gmail.com or call 251-752-8706.

In addition to singing the National anthem at the December Coastal Alabama First Friday Forum, these three winners will be invited to participate in Holly Days on Main in December, Big Beach Marathon in January, and the Orange Beach Festival of Art in March.

Since 2013, Singing for Scholarships has awarded Baldwin County High School students and winning schools a combined total of over $35,000. Singing for Scholarships was created in 2013 to support Baldwin scnhools and the talented youth in our region.

The singing competition will feature one student per school chosen to represent their high school. Each high school conducts its own selection process to determine which student will compete. Scholarships are awarded to the top three participants as well as to each of their high schools: 1st Place: $1000 to student & $500 to school; 2nd Place: $500 to student & $500 to school; 3rd Place: $250 to student & $500 to school.

“For many of these students, it may be their first time on a stage of this magnitude. For other students, the stage is their second home,’’ said event chair Allison Pryor.

“I want them to showcase their talents to as many people as possible. I want them to grow from this experience and be proud of their accomplishments.’’

Festival details may be found at myshrimpfest.com.

“I am proud of every student that competes in this event,” Pryor said.