Shrinp Fest Golf tourney is Aug. 30 at Craft Farms

The 31st Annual National Shrimp Festival Golf Challenge for Education will be held on Aug. 30 at Craft Farms Golf Club in Gulf Shores, with registration beginning at 7 a.m. For player or sponsor info, contact Kimberly Ray at kimberly@mygulfcoastchamber.com or 251.968.7215.