Shuttle Bus Schedule

Gulf Shores City Schools will provide shuttle buses for $5 a day and all shuttle stops will feature free parking for riders. Payment is by credit or debit card only. Shuttle service starts at 2 p.m. on Thursday and 9:45 a.m. for the next three days, and run until at least 15 minutes after closing. Children under 5 are not allowed on shuttle buses.

Shuttle Stops

Gulf Shores:

• Pelican Place: 3800 Gulf Shores Pkwy.

• Erie Meyer Civic Center: 1930 West 2nd St.

• Waves Grocery: 1154 West Beach Blvd.

• Lake Shelby Picnic Area in Gulf State Park.

Orange Beach

• Rouses Market: 25405 Perdido Beach Blvd.