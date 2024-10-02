Shuttle Bus Schedule
Shuttle Bus Schedule
Gulf Shores City Schools will provide shuttle buses for $5 a day and all shuttle stops will feature free parking for riders. Payment is by credit or debit card only. Shuttle service starts at 2 p.m. on Thursday and 9:45 a.m. for the next three days, and run until at least 15 minutes after closing. Children under 5 are not allowed on shuttle buses.
Shuttle Stops
Gulf Shores:
• Pelican Place: 3800 Gulf Shores Pkwy.
• Erie Meyer Civic Center: 1930 West 2nd St.
• Waves Grocery: 1154 West Beach Blvd.
• Lake Shelby Picnic Area in Gulf State Park.
Orange Beach
• Rouses Market: 25405 Perdido Beach Blvd.