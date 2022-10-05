Shuttle Bus Schedule

Gulf Shores City Schools will provide shuttle buses for $5 a day and all shuttle stops will feature free parking for riders. Shuttle service starts at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and 9:45 a.m. for the next three days, and run until at least 15 minutes after closing. Wristbands can be purchased online (myshrimpfest.com) or at shuttle stops.

:

• Pelican Place,: 3800 Gulf Shores Pkwy.

• Meyer Civic Center: 1930 West 2nd St.

• Waves Grocery: 1154 West Beach Blvd.

• Lake Shelby at GSP: 20115 AL-135

:

• The Wharf: 23101 Canal Rd.

• Rouses: 25405 Perdido Beach Blvd.