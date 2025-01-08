Sidewalk improvements near Embassy Suites to start in Feb.

Gulf Shores will start street and sidewalk improvements as soon as early February on West First Ave. in anticipation of the summer 2025 opening of the $140-million Embassy Suites resort hotel across from Gulf Shores Public Beach, according to an al.com report.

On December 9, city council unanimously approved a $69,500 contract with Volkert, Inc. to develop a plan for the construction of the city’s $2-million third phase of its Beach Walking District near the hotel. The first two phases included adding sidewalks, landscaping and parking to portions of East Second Ave., First Aven. and West Beach Blvd. Future phases include additional sidewalks and on-street parking, as part of Gulf Shores’ Vision 2025 plan to emphasize walkability in the Gulf Shores Public Beach neighborhoods.