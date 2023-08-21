Silverhill man charged in Atmore death was also convicted for killing Baldwin man

Kenneth Harrison, a 45 year old man from Silverhill accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in Atmore early in the morning of Aug. 5 was charged with murder in the death of Sanford Lee Ledbetter of Elberta in 2011. In January of 2006, Ledbetter’s skeletal remains were found at M&M Bog arena near Elberta. The remains were positively identified as Ledbetter in 2010 and Harrison confessed to beating Ledbetter to death and pled guilty to manslaughter in 2011. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Hannah Martin, 24, was killed late Saturday night while crossing Highway 31 near downtown Atmore. She was headed towards The Tavern Sports Bar when whe was hit by a 2005 Chevy Tahoe driven by Harrison hit her. Her body landed in the parking lot of The Tavern, and attempts to save her life failed. Harrison pulled into the parking lot and was beaten by an angry mob of bar patrons so severely he had to be airlifted to a trauma center where he is currently on life support, according to police.