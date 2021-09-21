Simon Says Run/Walk for Prostate Cancer Sept. 25 at ‘Bama

The 8th Annual 5.8k Run/Walk for Prostate Cancer Awareness will be held on Sept. 25 at the Flora-Bama Ole River Grill at 7:30 a.m. The four mile run raises awareness for the importance of early detection and funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation, the leading philanthropic organization funding and accelerating research globally.

The event raised $21,000 last year, over $3,000 from the run itself, the remaining from Simon Says Bike to the PFC. More than $54,600 has been raised since the Simon Says Foundation was formed in 2014.

Participants can register at active.com, and there is now a virtual option for those that want to participate but cannot join. The entry fees are $30 until September 23 and $35 at packet pickup September 24-25. Registered participants receive a free pancake and bacon breakfast starting at 6 a.m. and burgers & beer at the post-race party at the Flora-Bama River Ole River Grill.

For more info, visit simonsaysrun.org or email gin@simonsaysrun.org.