Singing For Scholarhips will be back at 2026 Shrimp Fest

Singing for Scholarships is back! For over 13 years, Singing for Scholarships has awarded Baldwin County High School students and winning schools a combined total of over $40,000.

This year, on Saturday, October 10, students will once again compete for up to $1,000 cash for their talents and skills during the 53rd Annual National Shrimp Festival. The singing competition will feature one student per school chosen to represent their respective Baldwin County high school (including City School, private school, and home-schooled students). Each high school conducts its own contest. Scholarships are awarded to the top three participants as well as to each of their high schools

Contestants must be enrolled in any Baldwin County High School program through October 10 to be eligible to compete. Contestants are not required to be enrolled in a music or choir program to be eligible to compete.

Scholarships up for grabs: 1st Place: $1000 to student & $500 to school; 2nd Place: $500 to student & $500 to school; 3rd Place: $250 to student & $500 to school.

Here’s your chance to encourage those high school singers in your life to set themselves apart from others. Talk to your schools, teachers, guidance counselors, music directors, and band directors to get their attention about this competition. Please submit your school today by completing the form on this link: forms.gle/tjYHZwagaVJ8hdoLA.

Call Allison Langus, Singing for Scholarships chairman, at 251.752.8706 for more info.