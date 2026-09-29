Thursday, October 1, 2026
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Shrimp Fest 2026

Singing For Scholarships Oct. 10

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Singing For Scholarships Oct. 10

For over 13 years, Singing for Scholarships has awarded Baldwin County High School students and winning schools a combined total of over $40,000. On Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the west stage, students will once again compete for up to $1,000 cash during a singing competition will feature one students chosen to represent their respective Baldwin County high schools (including city school, private school, and home-school students. Scholarships are awarded to the top three participants as well as $500 gifts to the three schools. More info: shrimpfestivalsfs@ gmail.com. Pictured: (l to r) 2nd Place: Claire Davis of Foley High School; 1st place: Gigi Littlehale of Spanish Fort High School; 3rd Place: Aly Ratkus of Robertsdale High School.