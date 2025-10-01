Singing For Scholarships Oct. 11:

For over 10 years, Singing for Scholarships has awarded Baldwin County High School students and winning schools a combined total of over $35,000. This year, on Oct. 11, students will once again compete for up to $1,000 cash for their talents and skills during from10 a.m to 1 p.m on the fest’s west stage. The singing competition will feature one student per school chosen to represent their respective Baldwin County high school (including City School, private school, and home-schooled students). Each high school conducts its own contest. Scholarships are awarded to the top three participants as well as to each of their high schools

Contestants must be enrolled in any Baldwin County High School to be eligible to compete. Contestants are not required to be enrolled in a music or choir program to be eligible to compete. Scholarships up for grabs:; 1st Place: $1000 to student & $500 to school; 2nd: $500 to student & $500 to school; 3rd: $250 to student & $500 to school.Info, email shrimpfestivalsfs@gmail.com.