Singing For Scholarships will now be held at Freedom Fest

With the cancellation of the National Shrimp Festival, Singing for Scholarships event will now be held at the Oct. 9 Freedom Fest at The Wharf. The competition starts at 10 a.m. at The Port. Deadline is Oct. 1 or when all slots are filled. For more information, email Allison Pryor at shrimpfestivalSFS@gmail.com.

Created in 2013 to support local Baldwin County High Schools and the talented youth in our region, the singing competition features one contestant chosen to represent their high school, virtual school or home school. Scholarships are awarded to the top three participants as well as to each of their high schools as follows: 1st Place: $1000 to student & $500 to school; 2nd Place: $500 to student & $500 to school; 3rd Place: $250 to student & $500 to school. The event is sponsored by The Port at The Wharf, The City of Orange Beach, Friends of The Arts, Cowbell Rolled Ice Cream, and Cosmo’s Restaurant.