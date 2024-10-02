Singing For Scholarships

For over 10 years, Singing for Scholarships has awarded Baldwin County High School students and winning schools a combined total of over $35,000. Students will once again compete for up to $1,000 cash for their talents and skills from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Pepsi East Stage. The competition will feature one student chosen to represent their respective Baldwin County high school (including private school, and home-schooled students). Each high school conducts its own contest. Scholarships are awarded to the top three participants and their high schools.