Sip & Shop Happy Hour Fridays at Perdido Artist Gallery

Perdido Artist Gallery & Gifts, located just east of the Theo Baars Bridge at 660 Segura Dr., is hosting Sip & Shop events on the first Friday of each month from 4-7 p.m. Adult attendees can enjoy wine, while all guests gather for snacks, socializing and browsing unique, handmade coastal art. Guests will also have a chance to win a gift certificate or piece of art. Future Sip & Saves will include book readings from resident author Pat B Gould and a classic car display. Gather your friends and come enjoy a fun way to kick off your weekend. More info: 850-266-5474, perdidoartistgallery.com or facebook.