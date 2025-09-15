Monday, September 15, 2025
Sirens invite potential members to Sept. 25 social

Calling all Queens. This is your chance to meet & mingle with our fabulous current and past Siren of the Sea Queens and discover how you can join the best all-female Mardi Gras krewe on the Gulf Coast. The party is set for Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at Gulf Babe Wine Boutique at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Wear your favorite tiara (or borrow one from us!). Sip cocktails, win prizes & soak up the fun. Come out and be made to feel like royalty – if only for a night!. Don’t miss this royal rendezvous—your crown awaits.