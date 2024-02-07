Sirens of Sea Bingo Brunch is Feb. 29 in Orange Beach

The Sirens of the Sea will sponsor a Bingo Brunch at the Orange Beach Community Center on Thursday, February 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person; This includes lunch and a mimosa, eight rounds of bingo, special entertainment, great prizes, and 50/50 drawings. Mardi Gras might be over, but you can continue the fun by wearing your Mardi Gras colors! For tickets or information, call 251-402-2218 or purchase online: at sirensevent.ticketleap.com/bingobrunch.