Sirens of Sea bingo luncheon Jan. 14 at O.B. Community Center

The Pleasure Island based Sirens of the Sea Mardi Gras krewe will host a bingo luncheon on Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. at the Orange Beach Community Center (27235 Canal Rd.). Cost is $35 per ticket at ticketleap.events or call 251-402-2218 to reserve tickets. Dress is Mardi Gras fun & casual for the 21 and over event.