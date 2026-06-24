Sirens of Sea expands scholarship outreach to Foley

The Sirens of the Sea are proud to give back to our community through our annual scholarship program, supporting young women as they pursue their educational goals. (Pictured) This year, our Gulf Shores High School Scholarship was awarded to Brooklyn Purvis, who will be attending The University of Alabama. Our Orange Beach High School Scholarship was awarded to Meadow Ogg, who will be continuing her education at Auburn University.

Looking ahead, our 2027 Queen, Donna Fitts, will expand the Krewe’s scholarship outreach to Foley High School through her chosen charity initiative, creating even more opportunities for local young women. Supporting women and empowering future leaders is at the heart of what we do. We encourage all female seniors attending Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Foley high schools to apply for these scholarships next spring and take advantage of this opportunity to invest in their future.

Women supporting women—today, tomorrow, and for generations to come. (By Becky Drouillard)