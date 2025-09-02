Sirens of Sea Game Show Night Sept. 12 at O.B. Event Center

The Sirens of the Sea Mardi Gras Krewe will host its 2nd Annual Let’s Make a Deal Game Show Night Friday, September 12th at the Orange Beach Event Center. The event will start at 7pm and will be hosted by Jeremy Sullivan, the Good Times Realtor. There will be television-style game shows with prizes and cash rewards. Come in costume and score an extra chance to be called on stage as a contestant. Event tickets can be purchased for $50. Contact any Sirens of the Sea member to purchase tickets, or they can be purchased online on TicketLeap. Participants have a chance to win $2,500. There will be a concession stand available for food and drinks, a cash bar, and a silent auction. You must be 21 to attend and must be present to win.

The event is hosted by Sirens of the Sea Mardi Gras Krewe – the originators of Game Show Night – is sure to be a good time, and laughs are guaranteed. Sirens of the Sea is Orange Beach’s longest-standing all-female Mardi Gras krewe,

committed to celebrating tradition while making a meaningful impact in the community.

Each year, the krewe’s Queen and Emblem select a charity as the beneficiary of that year’s philanthropic efforts. Through organized fundraising events and personal member contributions, Sirens of the Sea raises funds to support and uplift important causes in our community. Get tickets at ticketleap.events.

Pictured: The Sirens of the Sea dove into their August meeting with plenty of laughs, friendship, and a splash of business as they geared up for the big September Game Show Night fundraiser!