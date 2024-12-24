Sirens of Sea host bingo luncheon Jan. 14 at O.B. Community Center

The Pleasure Island based Sirens of the Sea Mardi Gras krewe will host a bingo luncheon on Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. at the Orange Beach Community Center (27235 Canal Rd.). Cost is $35 per ticket at ticketleap.events or call 251-402-2218 to reserve tickets. Souther Rapid Care and Jewel’s Beach Salon in Orange Beach and Beach House Boutique in Gulf Shsores are also selling event tickets. Dress is Mardi Gras fun & casual for the 21 and over event. Pictured: The Sirens’ bingo luncheon committee includes (l to r): Shelia Stephans, Barbara Pugh, Nancy Pickering, Joan Contorno, Charlene Doody, Cindy Latalois, Linda Pacatte.