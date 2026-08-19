Sirens of the Sea 25th anniversary celebration is Sept. 11

The Sirens of the Sea Mardi Gras Krewe will the Stars & Stripes Silver Celebration, commemorating the counrtry’s 250th birthday and its own 25th Anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 11 from 6-10 p.m. at the Orange Beach Event Center, located at 4671 Wharf Parkway W. in Orange Beach,

Guests will enjoy an evening of dinner, dessert, dancing, and live entertainment by The Groovinators Band, along with a silent auction and the chance to win a $2,000 Grand door prize. This is a BYOB event for guests 21 years of age and older.

Tickets are $50 per person, and proceeds will support local initiatives, community programs, the Sirens of the Sea Scholarship Fund, parade float maintenance, and the continued activities of the Sirens of the Sea throughout the year.

For ticket info and event details, e contact a member of the Sirens, visit the organization’s social media pages or go to SirensoftheSeaOB.com.

Sirens of the Sea is Orange Beach’s longest-standing all-female Mardi Gras krewe, committed to celebrating tradition while making a meaningful impact in the community. Through organized fundraising events and personal member contributions, Sirens of the Sea raises funds to support and uplift important causes in our community.