Sirens of the Sea are working together for Sept. 20 Fall Ball

Melissa McClure (left) and Shelia Stephens (right) are pictured putting their heads together to plan a fabulous tailgating style dinner for the annual Sirens of the Sea Mardi Gras Krewe Fall Ball. This year’s event is entitled Fall Ball & Beads. The fall ball will be held on Friday, September 20 from 6-10:30 p.m. at the Event Center in the Wharf. Put on your favorite football themed clothing and your dancing shoes, and come join the Siren sisters for an evening geared toward our favorite sport, football.

Tickets are available from Siren members. Entrance is $50, which includes your chance to win $5000 at the drawdown, delicious dinner, live music by Jesse Duncan, two types of raffles as well as a silent auction. Drinks will be available for purchase. One raffle offers the following prizes: Expedia Cruise Travel gift certificate ($500); or Adventure charter ($500); or a one-night stay at Perdido Beach Resort with dinner for 2 at Voyagers ($300). Raffle tickets for these prizes cost $2 each, and are now available from all Siren members.

Proceeds from this year’s Fall Ball will be used to support charities selected by President Susan Giannini and Emblem Connie Conlon: Expect Excellence, a City of Orange Beach After School Program; the Orange Beach Police Department K-9 Unit, for dog body armor; Daybreak Respite Senior Care in Gulf Shores; Gail Pond scholarship for a high school senior; and Mardi Gras activities.