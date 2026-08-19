Sirens Of The Sea Bushwacker Tour

The Sirens of the Sea recently set sail – well, technically, boarded a bus – for a fun-filled Bushwhacker Tour with Surfside Shuttle! While the official stops included 4-ounce Bushwhacker samples at Oso, Tiki Bar, Coastal and Avenue Pub, there was certainly no shortage of additional cocktails, laughter, and Siren shenanigans along the way. The fun continued between every stop, and we’re pretty sure the Sirens set a few new tour records, including most Jell-O shots consumed on a bus, most chin-ups performed on a moving bus, and quite possibly the most fun ever packed into one busload of mermaids! It was an unforgettable day of sisterhood, laughter, and making memories—the kind of day that proves that after 25 years, the Sirens of the Sea still know how to make waves! (By Stephanie Knight)