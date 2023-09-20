Sirens of the Sea Drawdown Sept. 22 at O.B. Event Center

Sirens of the Sea, a local women’s Mardi Gras Krewe, presents their Mardi Gras Masquerade Party & Drawdown at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf on September 22 starting at 6 p.m. The event promises to be better than ever. The Groovinators will fire up the night and the drawdown grand prize is a hefty $5000. There will be a silent auction with a wide array of valuable items to bid on, raffles, a cash bar, Men’s Den and prizes. There will be a chance to win a 3 night stay at a New Orleans Garden District Condo. Dress is Mardi Gras casual or fun attire and sponsorship packages are still available. A portion of the proceeds support local charities. Past Sirens beneficiaries included High Hopes for Autism, Coastal Arts Center Children’s Studio and the Gulf Coast Zoo. The Annual Sirens Scholarship Fund is awarded to a local high school senior for college tuition. Tickets are now on sale for $75 each. For more information or tickets, contact any Siren member, or call 251-402-2218 or 703-405-1109.