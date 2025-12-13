Sirens Of The Sea Holiday Fashion Show Makes Unforgettable Debut

On November 14th, the Gulf Coast’s most beloved boutiques came together for the Sirens of the Sea Mardi Gras Krewe’s very first Holiday Fashion Show—an unforgettable debut and certainly not the last.

For longtime Siren and fashion veteran Anne Jones, who has spent over 20 years in the industry, the evening was a dream finally brought to life. Her vision was simple but powerful: create a show that would support the Sirens’ Scholarship Fund while also inspiring our community to shop local.

The Beach House Boutique, Lavish Retail & Co., Abide, Love Jude Emporium @ C, Zavros’s Boutique, Salt, JOANNA A, Gulf Babe, and Buff City Soap graced the runway with stunning styles, radiant models, and unmatched professionalism.

Stephanie Knight lit up the evening as the dazzling emcee, while Charlene Doody and her team energized the crowd with exciting raffles. Donna Fitts tied it all together, ensuring every detail was flawless.

It truly takes a village to keep this Krewe and its events running strong. Heartfelt thanks to every member, shop owner, city worker, and shopper who helped make the night such a remarkable success. Here’s to many more years of fashion, fun, and community spirit. Let the good times roll! (By Becky Drouillard)