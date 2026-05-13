Sirens Of The Sea Mark 25 Years

This year, the Sirens of the Sea will mark 25 year as a Mardi gras krewe in Orange Beach. Members gathered on May 7 (which was the official date that Sirens of the Sea was established 25 years ago), at Gulf Babe Wine Boutique to celebrate. Their next Sip with the Sirens event will be Thursday, June 25 at Gulf Babe. Visit SirensoftheSeaOB.com for FAQs and info about joining Orange Beach’s longest-standing original mermaid-themed krewe or find us on Facebook!