Sirens Of The Sea Trade Floats For Boats

Did you see boats with bright pink banners and ladies with bright pink shirts on the water on Saturday? That was the Sirens of the Sea Mardi Gras Krewe! The infamous Mermaids from Orange Beach launched a boat pub crawl to not only have some fun, but to find and recruit Siren members for the upcoming year. The Sirens and their guests boarded five decorated boats owned by krewe members and visited Tacky Jacks, Zeke’s Marina, Tiki Bar and finished with a wrap-up party at Avenue Pub! “This is the time of year that we allow new members to join”, said current President, Stephanie Knight. “There is an application process where the krewe gets acquainted with potential new members and votes on their applications. This year, we wanted to be more inclusive to women of all ages so we created a new entry-level membership that’s less expensive. We call these members ‘Starfish’. They can earn a position on one of the parade floats through volunteer hours in lieu of higher membership dues. We hope this will make it easier for women with children and working women to join us because we want every woman to have the chance to experience being part of the Mardi Gras celebration. The balls and parades all happen within a brief timeframe. But the laughs, support, and camaraderie we get from our Siren Sisters goes on all year long.” The Sirens’ next big event will be their Mardi Gras-themed Drawdown fundraiser taking place at the Orange Beach Civic Center at The Wharf on Friday, September 22nd. Tickets are $75 and include dinner, a live band (The Groovinators), dancing, and a chance to win $5000. The event will also feature a silent auction, raffle, open bar, and a Men’s Den with Bourbon flights and a “manly” silent auction tailored to the Mermen (complete with big screen TVs, recliners and sports memorabilia). Reach out to us on our Facebook page to purchase tickets! The Sirens of the Sea is an all-female Mardi Gras krewe in Orange Beach established in 2002. They are currently accepting applications for new members. Find more information on the Sirens of the Sea Facebook Page or send an email to SirensofOrangeBeach@gmail.com. (By Stephanie Knight)