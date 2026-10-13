Sirens Stars & Stripes Silver Celebration

The Sirens of the Sea celebrated in spectacular fashion on September 11 with their Stars & Stripes Silver Celebration, honoring the 25th anniversary of their all-female Mardi Gras krewe, celebrating America’s 250th birthday, and paying tribute to our local first responders on the anniversary of 9/11. Guests enjoyed an unforgettable evening filled with dinner, dancing, and plenty of patriotic spirit. The Groovinators kept the dance floor grooving all night long, as Queen Donna Fitts and Emblem Betty Marino—crowns sparkling—led the way to the dance floor. And, of course, we can’t forget to mention the food prepared by Siren member Deborah Penza’s food committee. The evening’s silent auction featured generous donations from more than 50 local businesses. Proceeds will benefit the Sirens of the Sea’s annual scholarship program, which provides scholarships to female seniors at Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, and Foley High Schools. Bo Tucker took home the evening’s $2,000 grand prize, while long-term Siren, Shirley Barbour, took home the fabulous Red, White & Blue BBQ Grill Package. The Sirens were honored to welcome many of our community’s first responders, including Lt. Lisa Augustin of the Orange Beach Police Department; Trace Clayton of Orange Beach Fire Rescue; Joe Taylor, Deputy Chief of Police, Gulf Shores Police Department; Chief Dan Netemeyer, Gulf Shores Police Department; Battalion Chief Jonathan Wells; Lt. Benjamin Rye; Engineer Jason McDanal; Engineer Owen Shivers, and others who joined the celebration. Sirens of the Sea Ways & Means Chair, Charlene Doody would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the businesses, guests, first responders, volunteers and supporters who helped make this milestone celebration such a memorable night. And the Sirens aren’t slowing down yet! Their next fabulous event is Queen’s Mahjong, taking place November 5 at 6 p.m. at the Orange Beach Community Center. The cost is $50 per player. Come play, laugh and enjoy an evening with the Sirens! Register at events.ticketleap.com.

(By Stephanie Knight)