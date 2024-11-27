Six local artists to hold Dec. open houses on Pleasure Isle

Six local artists will host two Christmas open house gatherings on Pleasure Island in December beginning with a holiday open house at Pottery Central (2417 E. 2nd St. in Gulf Shores) from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 6. Host Steve Dark will be joined by fellow local artists Kristin Pierre, JD Swiger and Kevin Cobb for an evening that will include food, beverages and music from Riskey Ravine. The artists will also be on site Dec. 7 from 10-3 p,m.

The work of local artists Nick Cantrell and and Tara Gifford (Blue Girl Beading) will be featured during the 7th Annual Studio Sale on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at 4664 Wilson Blvd. in Orange Beach. Refreshments will be served and Johnny McCann of Rufus McBlack will play tunes.

“Get out of those big box stores and come support some of your favorite local artists this holiday season,’’ said Dark.