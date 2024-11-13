Size/bag limits are topics for Nov. 21 O.B. public hearing

The Marine Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will host a public meeting to discuss potential regulation changes and the status of several saltwater species on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Orange Beach Event Center at the Wharf (4671 Wharf Pkwy).

Topics for discussion include: Retention of bag limits by captain and crew of Alabama commercial party boats; Remove allowance for oversized red drum; Tripletail and sheepshead status; Creating bag and size limit for common snook; Creating bag limit for skates and stingrays; Commercial flounder limits; Commercial shark fishing in Alabama waters; and red snapper status.