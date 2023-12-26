Skins Game Jan. 7 at Orange Beach Golf Center

The Orange Beach Golf Center will hold its next Skins Game Tournament on Sunday, Jan. 7, and continue on the first Sunday of each month through April, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The public is welcome. Cost is $25 for members and non-members and covers closest-to-the-pin competitions and the entry fee. Registration starts at noon. More info: call 251-981-GOLF (4653). A hole-in-one, which pays $250. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served prior to the tournament. The Orange Beach Golf Center is located at 4700 Easy St.. The 9-Hole, Par-3 Course is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the lighted Driving Range is o