Slots still open for July kids camps at Al. Gulf Coast Zoo

Enjoy a fun-filled summer of wildlife education, hands-on activities, and unforgettable animal adventures when you register for Summer Zoo Camp at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. Summer Zoo Camp is offered for six individual weeks from through July 24. The camp offers new and exciting adventures for students who have completed Kindergarten thru 4th grade. Cost is $225 per camper or $200 for zoo members. Info: alabamagulfcoastzoo.org.