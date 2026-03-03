Small section of Alabama Point East closed for Spring Break

For public safety reasons, The City of Orange Beach has closed a small Alabama Point East section of the beach by the Perdido Pass Bridge (shown on map) for spring break, which will be through most of April. This section of state beach is a popular spot for spring breakers and the closure helps address safety concerns by the Orange Beach Police Dept. spurred by large numbers of mostly Baldwin County teenagers jumping off the bridge pillars into Perdido Pass during Spring Break.

All other public access beaches in Orange Beach remain open, and the majority of Alabama Point East remains open as well, along with parking.