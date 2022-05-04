Smoke On The Mountain June 3-July 1 at SBCT

The University of Alabama’s professional summer theatre returns to Gulf Shores for its nineteenth season with shows six days a week from June 3 through July 1 at South Baldwin Community Theatre in Gulf Shores. Tickets are available at SummerTide.org or at the ticket office beginning May 25 by calling 251-968-6721.

SummerTide Theatre will be returning to the stage with its production of Smoke On the Mountain Homecoming, directed by Stacy Alley. Join the Sanders Family as they send Mervin and June off in style, with hilarious and touching stories and twenty-five toe-tapping Bluegrass Gospel favorites.

“Smoke on the Mountain is one of the most popular shows we’ve ever produce