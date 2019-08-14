Smoke on the Water Locals Luau Aug. 24

Flora-Bama Yacht Club event raises funds for Epilepsy Florida

Local musician Sam Glass is ready for some end of the tourist season fun, and he’s looking for company to join him at the Flora-Bama Yacht Club on Perdido Key on Saturday, August 24 for the Smoke on the Water Beach Bash & Luau, a musical event he has scheduled from noon-9 p.m. Admission is free for the BYOB (bring your own boat) event, which will include art and craft vendors.

Proceeds from the Smoke on the Water will be donated to Epilepsy Florida in memory of Monica McGlasson.

In addition to live music all day, the event will include a Miss Smoke on the Water Best Dressed Luau Contest with a $250 first place cash prize at 6 p.m.

The Flora-Bama Yacht Club will serve slow cooked Hawaiian BBQ dishes all day while Glass and his musical co-horts “get some sand on it” with music starting with Shaggy J at 1 p.m. and concluding with Ja’Rhythm at 8 p.m.

The Sam Jam Band, featuring Glass, Jo Jo Pres, Shawna P, Mel Knapp, Mike Locklin, Dave Cote, Kelly Presley, Gary Blount, Tim Roberts and James Daniel, will play from 6:30-8 p.m.

Other bands scheduled are Hartstrings at 2 p.m., Tribe Zion at 3 p.m., the Beachbillys at 4 p.m. and Justin Jeansome at 5 p.m.

The Flora-Bama Yacht Club is located on Old River at the Florida-Alabama state line, For more info, visit the Smoke on the Water facebook event page.

Pictured: Shawna P, born & raised by the mythical “Singing River” just outside of Muscle Shoals, secured a coveted publishing deal while performing with the Muzik Mafia in Nashville, where she lived and honed her craft for 11 years. She’s shared stages with Kid Rock, Charlie Daniels, George Clinton, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, James Otto, Scott Weilan (of The Stone Temple Pilots), Donnie Van Zant, Robert Randolph and even recorded a duet of her original song “Looking For Me” with Michael McDonald. Since appearing on NBC’s “The Voice,” Shawna P has garnered praise from Rolling Stone, People and E-Online. among others. More importantly, she has encouraged people of all generations to never stop dreaming and never stop believing in their dream.