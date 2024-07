Smokey Otis Band plays free concert July 12 at Meyer Park

The Smokey Otis Band will play a free July 12 concert at Meyer Park in Gulf Shores from 5-7:30 p.m. as part of Gulf Shores’ celebration of National Parks & Recreation Month celebrations. The Beachin’ Eats Food Truck wil be there and there will be games, face painting, flower planter crafts, and a water balloon toss. For more info, call 251-968-4420.