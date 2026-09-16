Smooth jazz concert Oct. 1 at O.B. Coastal Arts Center

The Coastal Arts Center Of Orange Beach and Friends Of The Arts will present A Smooth Jazz Evening Under The Stars on Thursday, Oct. 1 under the tent at the Coastal Art Center (26389 Canal Rd.). Enjoy an evening of smooth jazz featuring Gino Rosaria on piano with special guest David Jones on trumpet. Tickets are $20 general admission and $25 for VIP, which includes one drink ticket, Call 251-981-ARTS (2787) or stop by the Coastal Arts Center to purchase tickets.

The Mobile based Rosaria is at home plying jazz standards, smooth jazz, and Latin jazz and his band, Groove Symphony features top tier jazz artists from the Gulf Coast, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York City.

Jones (pictured), a Fairfield native, went to college on a music scholarship and played with the Birmingham-based Cornerstone Band before moving to Gulf Shores in 1999, where he taught PE and coached middle school football while also serving as worship leader at First Baptist Church of Loxley. Rosario played on Jones’ album, “Beautiful Music,” which was partly recorded at Rosaria’s G Sharp Studio in Mobile. The soul jazz trumpeter and vocalist now lives in Jacksons Gap.