S’mores on the Shore Aug. 3 in Gulf Shores

Campfires, music and s’mores will be the scene as the City of Gulf Shores hosts S’mores on the Shore on Thursday, August 3. The fun is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will take place at Gulf Place, 101 Gulf Shores Parkway. This family-friendly event will include free s’mores packets, a live DJ and a balloon artist on site. Families are encouraged to bring their blankets, chairs, and friends and relax on the beautiful, white sand of the Gulf Shores Public Beach.

For more information about S’mores on the Shore, contact the Special Events Division at 251-968-1171 or visit gulfshoresal.gov/specialevents.