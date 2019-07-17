S’mores on the Shore Aug. 8 at Gulf Shores Public Beach

Campfires, music and s’mores. A good combination. The City of Gulf Shores hosts S’mores on the Shore on Thursday, August 8. The fun will begin at 6 p.m. at Gulf Place Public Beach.

This family-friendly event started in 2010 and has become the perfect recipe for families of all ages who are looking for a little free fun and excitement just before the start of another school year.

Families are encouraged to bring their blankets, chairs, friends and family and relax on the beautiful, white sand of the Gulf Shores Public Beach. For more information about S’mores on the Shore, contact the Special Events Division at 251-968-1172 or visit gulfshoresal.gov.