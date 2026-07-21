S’mores on the Shore Returns Aug. 6 at G.S. Town Green

Gulf Shores will host its bi-annual S’mores on the Shore on Tuesday, Aug. 6 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Gulf Place Town Green (101 Gulf Shores Pkwy.) at the Public Beach.

The free, family-friendly event promises a relaxed night of campfires, music, and classic s’mores on the beautiful quartz crystal sand. Guests can enjoy complimentary s’mores packets, a live DJ, face painting, and a balloon artist. The Gulf Shores Lions Club will also be serving hot dogs, chips, and drinks for purchase.

The Gulf Shores City Store and Gulf Shores Public Library will also be on-site along with partners from the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. Bring blankets, beach chairs, and your favorite people for an evening of community on the Gulf. More info: 251-968-1171 or visit gulfshores.org.

Pictured: (Above) Team members from Wheeles Realty-Gulf Shores will provide free fresh, sliced watermelon for everyone to enjoy, and the Gulf Shores Police Dept. K-9 Division is also returning for S’mores on the Shore.