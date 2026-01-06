Snobirds of The Gulf Coast

By Amanda Dragan, Gulf Shores resident

Blanketing the north,

The snow begins to fall.

The Snobirds are ready,

The Gulf winds begin to call.

The days are extra chilly,

Fall yardwork is finally done.

They are all packed and ready,

For some Gulf Coast fun!

It’s a long migration down,

But they will rest along the way.

Hoping that their jam-packed cars,

Make it through the night okay.

You’ll know they have arrived,

When you hear a “Yeah Er No?

A LOT about the weather,

And a joyful Go Pack Go!

They check into the condo,

The place they will call home.

Excited for any updates,

Searching as they roam.

Their first visit is somewhere special,

They’ve been waiting a whole year!

It’s the Flora-Bama of course,

Bushwacker time is here!

A bright red cherry resting on top,

They sip them with a smile.

Between Bingo and the music,

They will be there for a while.

Back at the condo,

There’s lots of things to do.

Making meals, doing puzzles,

Maybe read a book or two.

Sunsets from the balcony,

Beach walks every day.

Beachcombing for a sand dollar,

Get up early to search they say!

As the Spring Breakers start to pack,

It’s time for the Snobirds to go.

Hoping they don’t arrive back,

To driveways full of snow.

But Spring is coming quick,

They really gotta run.

That yard work will be waiting,

There’s just so much to get done!

March always comes too fast,

As we have to say goodbye.

But the Snobirds will be back,

Always ready to fly!