SnowBird NEWS

New York

By Frank Panczyszyn

The New York Snowbirds return to the Alabama-Florida Gulf Coast for another winter of great weather, socializing, golf, and fundraising. They will kick off the winter season on January 9th at Ginny Lanes in Orange Beach at the Wharf, gathering and registering at 11AM, followed by lunch (ordering off the menu with separate checks). A $1 per person donation is requested to help cover administrative costs and lunch for our guest speakers. There will be a 50-50 raffle to create a treasury for donations to the needs of the communities who host us. Door prizes will also be made thanks to the generosity of local businesses and individuals. Reservations are required by email to nysnowbirds@gmail.com. Meetings at Ginny Lane are also on January 23rd, February 6th and 20th, and March 6th. Hoping to see good participation in 2025.

Michigan

By Nancy Grebe

The Michigan Club will have its first member sign up on Sunday, January 5, 2025 from 1:00 to 2:30 pm at Sharky’s/Live Bait bar and night club. If there is a change of venue for this event, we will post the new location on the Michigan Club of Alabama website and in the Mullet Wrapper, time permitting. The Michigan Club 18 Hole Golf Group will also have their first sign up at this event. The golf sign up will begin at 1:00 pm for club members and 1:30 pm for non-members. All are welcome to join us. The first Michigan Club meeting will be on January 9, 2025 at the Island Church Activity Center building on Canal Road in Orange Beach. When you drive in keep to the right and you will see the building. There is plenty of parking available.

The doors open at 9:00 am for coffee, donuts and mingling. You will have time to check out the merchandise that is available, trips that the club has planned, sign up for 18 hole golf, discover our 9 hole golf group, investigate volunteer opportunities, sign up for social gatherings (luncheons, etc.) and have some time to chat with other members. For some real excitement, you will get a ticket for your $1 entrance fee (you can buy as many additional tickets as you would like). The ticket entitles you to participate in our prize drawings at the end of the meeting.

The meeting starts at 10 with a guest speaker or other entertainment.

The first Michigan club meeting will be on January 9, 2025 at the Island Church Auditorium, 25550 Canal Rd. in Orange Beach. When you turn into the entrance, keep to the right and you will see the auditorium and plenty of parking in front of the building. Coffee and donuts are served beginning at 9am

Wisconsin

By Nancy Durgin

Wisconsin Sno-birds will be meeting at the Orange Beach Event Center near The Wharf on Wednesday, January 8, and Wednesday, January 22. Coffee and donuts are at 8:30 a.m and the meetings start promptly at 9 a.m. Join us to find out about potlucks, picnics and volunteer opportunities while you are here. Singles Lunch gathering will be Tuesday, January 14, at Wolf Bay, 24131 Perdido Beach Blvd in Orange Beach. We have a puzzle and book exchange and collect box tops/logos from General Mills and Johnson & Johnson products, motel soaps and toiletries, empty ink cartridges and pop top rings. There is golfing with special rates at GlenLakes off CR 20 and card playing every Friday, from January 2 through March 28 at The Lighthouse. This Christmas we were able to give $3825 to the Foster Children Program of Baldwin County in the form of 153 $25 gift cards. The program is caring for over 200 children this year. Join us to see who else comes to LA from your area of WI! Questions: call Kenn 715-927-3927 OR check wisconsinsnobirds.com.

Wisconsin Synod Lutherans

Gulf Shores area WELS/ELS members will have local church services with Holy Communion on Jan 5 & 19 and Feb 2 & 16 at St Jude by the Sea Lutheran Church, 312 E 16th Ave, Gulf Shores. Services will start at 4 with Bible class to follow.Make checks payable to Risen Savior Lutheran Church. For more info contact: Yvonne Quint at 262-599-9607 or email jyquint@wi.rr.com.

Feb. 4 Snowbird Fest at Wharf includes Elvis, magic poodles

The 10th Annual Snowbird Fest is returning to the Alabama Gulf Coast on Feb. 4 with a fresh new lineup of entertainment featuring a professional tribute and a full expo with local cuisine, games, prize drawings, health screenings, real estate and rental info and much more.

A free event, the fest will be held at the Orange Beach Event Center at the Wharf is open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Those registering will have a chance to win amazing prizes. Register for express entry online at SnowbirdFest. com or just show up on the day of the event. It’s all free.

The fest is designed specifically to suit the unique Snowbird lifestyle, as it is both a trade show and a festival that features exclusive deals on rentals, sales, dining, golf, RV resources and other entertainment.

Businesses and organizations that cater to the unique Snowbird lifestyle will be on-hand to offer their own special giveaways, provide information and answer questions.

Snowbird Fest is a chance for Snowbirds to meet each other and learn more about their winter homes. Businesses interested in exhibiting, call 251-454-4111 or visit snowbirdfest. com.

Illinois

By Lu Douglas

Illinois Snowbirds 2024 Schedule: Welcome Back Coffee; Friday, January 3, 9:00 am; OB Adult Activity Center; 26251 Canal Rd OB; Donuts, coffee, 20 min speaker; Questions call Dixie Hammer 815 767 8864.

Bi-Weekly Breakfast on Fridays

January 10 & 24, and February 7 & 21 at GT’s on the Bay; doors open 7:45, breakfast 8:00 am, 26351 Canal Rd OB; Reservations Necessary, $14 pp; Call-Lu Douglas 815 541 9952; Buffet breakfast, door prizes, & area speaker.

Potlucks & Games; OB Adult Activity Center, 26251 Canal Rd OB; Tuesdays, January 14 & February 11, 5:00 pm. Bring a dish to pass & cards or board game. Sign up at Welcome Back Coffee or Call Dixie Hammer 815 767 8864.

Club President-Nikki Wilcoxen 618 973 3825. Call her with any questions. All Snowbirds are welcome to join these events. Facebook: Illinois Snow Birds Gulf Shores/Orange Beach, Alabama.

Snowbird Cribbage

By Barbara Beamish

Beginning Friday, January 3, cribbage players will be gathering to play Cribbage every Friday. Sign up starts at 12:30 pm and play begins at 1 pm at the Gulf Shores American Legion, Post 99, 2101 S McKenzie St., Foley (note new location from last year). The cost is $5. For additional information contact Barbara Beamish at 989-464-8605. All cribbage players are welcome!

Perdido Key Hootenannies

Visiting snowbirds are invited to a series of three Snowbird Hootenanny events to be held at the Flora-Bama. This year’s first event to be held on January 9. Enjoy some live pickin’-and-grinnin’ music as well as games and door prizes, followed by a delicious lunch provided by the legendary Flora-Bama chefs. The second hootenannie on Jan. 23 is beach bum party.

The theme is rock your decade. Feb. 6 is Beach House Saloon and the theme on Feb. 20 is Mardi Gras Mambo.

Admission for each event is $10. Tickets are limited and can be purchased online at VisitPerdido.com, or in person at the Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce; 15500 Perdido Key Dr.

Welcome Wednesdays at ‘Bama

Welcome Wednesdays potluck lunches are back at the Flora-Bama every Wednesday from Jan. 8 thru Feb. 26. The weekly lunch features live music, followed by drawings for goods, services and merchandise compliments of the Flora-Bama and local businesses. Music begins at 11 a.m. The noon buffet is $3 per person or free for those bringing a covered dish. The Flora-Bama is located directly on the Gulf at the Florida-Alabama state line. More info: florabama.com/events.

Minnesota

By Nancy Poferi

The 2025 Minnesota Snowbird group meets weekly for breakfast Tuesday mornings – Jan 14, 21, 28, Feb 4, 11, 18, 25th at GT’s on the Bay. Registration is required one-week prior to the breakfast, each week. Registration form is available on our website www.mnal.org. All snowbirds are welcome, old & new. A great place to meet new friends and reconnect with old friends. We also host golf events weekly on Monday & Thursday’s at various 18 hole courses in the area. Visit mnal.org and/or email inquiries to Mnsnowbird1@mnal.org for more info.

Gulf Shores Snowbird Coffee Club

By Larry Cole

The Gulf Shores Snowbird Coffee Club will hold their first meeting of the 2025 season on Friday, January 3 at 8:00 a.m. at Ginny Lane Bar and Grill at the Wharf, 4851 Wharf Pkwy. E. in Orange Beach. Doors open at 7 a.m. and meetings will be held every Monday morning from 8 – 8:30 a.m. through March 3. Membership information is available at these meetings.

The oldest continually active snowbird club, celebrating 48 years, has more than 200 members from twenty-six states and three Canadian provinces. Besides raising money for local charities, the club holds weekly golf outings, sponsors casino trips and conducts breakfast meetings for members and spouses. The club also throws horseshoes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at Meyer Park in Gulf Shores. Officers for the 2025 season are: Mike Culverhouse president, Michigan; Dale Orchard, vice president, Michigan; Tom Lanan, secretary, Illinois and Tom Williams, treasurer, Michigan.

Iowa

By Sue Holst

Iowa Snowbirds are invited to attend events held during January through early March 2025. All Iowans and their guests are welcome to all club events; no membership fee to join. Our January and February breakfast meeting location will again be at GT’s On The Bay, 26189 Canal Road in Orange Beach. Reservations MUST be made by Noon One Week prior to the event. Sign up through our website, http://iowa-alabamagulfcoastsnowbird.org (preferred), or by calling Chris Hedlund at 319-430-4597. No late reservations will be accepted.

Our first breakfast meeting is 08:15 January 15th featuring Gulf Shores Public Information Officer, Grant Brown, “What wintering snowbirds will find new in our Small Town, Big Beach”.

At each breakfast a 50/50 “voluntary” lottery will be held where half of the proceeds are used to help defray club, golf and cocktail party expenses and the other half is distributed to multiple “winners”. Attendees will also have an opportunity to invest in a Calendar Drawing where, again, cash prizes are awarded. Tickets are $10 with proceeds benefiting the Ft. Morgan, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Fire Departments. Drawings will be from mid February through mid March.Our first cocktail party is Friday, January 24th from 5-7PM at the Caribe Resort, Bldg D, 28103 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach. Bring your own beverage and a dish to share (plates/utensils provided). NO reservation is required. The Iowa golf schedule and sign-up for tee times is posted on the website. Members are encouraged to check the website for updates, sign-ups, and a listing of activities in The Gulf area.

Off The Wall Dulcimer Club

By Michelle Fife

Off The Wall Dulcimer Club: OFF: All players are welcome. A course of 10 beginner lessons commences on Monday Jan. 6th These free lessons are from 9:00-9:30 a.m.. Rental dulcimers are available for $25 and the beginner book is available for $15. There is a jam session each Monday from 10-noon for experienced players. We meet at St. Andrew By The Sea Community Church, 17263 Ft. Morgan Rd. Gulf Shores, AL 36542. Please enter the church through the rear door. Our club meets from January 6th until March 10th, 2025. . A workshop with Joe Collins, a professional dulcimer player from North Carolina, is planned for Tuesday, Feb.. 4th so mark your calendars now. Reservations will be needed. If you have questions, please contact Michelle Fife 317 446-0500.

Tacky Jacks Wacky Winter of Fun days start on Jan. 6

Tacky Jacks 9th Annual Wacky Winter of Fun series will feature different events to include regional artists and local organizations each week this winter beginning January 6. The Gulf Shores location will host activities on Mondays and the Orange Beach Location on Tuesdays throughout January and February. A monthly schedule of events is listed below, and reservations can be made online at tackyjacks.com. Wacky Fun Days:

• Monday, January 6, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores) Art al Fresco “Bottle Cap Flower Art” Learn how to make a flower with upcycled bottle caps. You can bring your special caps or use ours. All ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Tuesday, January 7, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach) Art al Fresco “Upcycled Scarf Braided Bracelet” Create an upcycled braided bracelet using scarves and Tibetan closures. Bring your special scarf or use ours. All ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

Monday, January 13, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores) Art al Fresco “Shadow Boxes” Create a custom 12” x 12” shadow box using your photos and special memorabilia. Please bring items that will fit within the dimensions. We will provide decorative items to add to your memories. All ages lunch and learn $35 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

Tuesday, January 14, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach) Art al Fresco “Upcycled Bottle Jellyfish Earrings” Learn how to turn a plastic bottle into upcycled wearable art. All ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

Monday, January 20, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores) “Hands-on Habitat” with Gulf State Park – FREE WITH RSVP Hands-on educational nature series free for all ages. Lunch on your own. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

Tuesday, January 21, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach) Art al Fresco “Embroidered Pendant Necklace” Create an embroidered pendant necklace using a variety of pre-printed designs. All ages lunch and learn $30 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

Monday, January 27, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores) Art al Fresco “Beachy Wreath” Create a beachy wreath using items from our coastal areas. Use ours or bring your own! All ages lunch and learn $35 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

Tuesday, January 28, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach) Art al Fresco “Create With Paint – Plaster Painting” Create a custom art piece using white plaster and black canvas. All ages lunch and learn $35 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

Monday, February 3, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores) Art al Fresco “Glass Mushroom Garden Light” Create an upcycled glass mushroom garden light that will shine at night and recharge with the sun during the day. All ages lunch and learn $35 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

Tuesday, February 4, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach) Art al Fresco “Bottle Cap Flower Art” Learn how to make a flower with upcycled bottle caps. You can bring your own or use ours. All ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

Monday, February 10, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores) Art al Fresco “Wine Cork Necklace” Create a wine cork necklace using unique beads and wine corks. You can bring your own predrilled items to add or use ours. All ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

Tuesday, February 11, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach) Art al Fresco “Bottle

Lamp” Create a custom wine or other special bottle with lights and embellishments. Bring your own bottle or use ours. All ages lunch and learn $30 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

Monday, February 17, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores) Art al Fresco “Mardi Gras Hanging Plant Basket or Chandelier” We don’t throw our Mardi Gras beads – we craft with them! Create a hanging plant basket or chandelier using Mardi Gras beads. Bring your own beads or use ours. All ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

Tuesday, February 18, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach) Art al Fresco “Second Line Mardi Gras Umbrella” Create a custom Mardi Gras umbrella using Mardi Gras embellishments and beads. You may bring your own or use ours. All ages lunch and learn $30 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

For more information visit www.tackyjacks.com

Foley Snowbird Welcome is Jan. 14

The Annual Foley Snowbird Coffee will be held Tuesday, Jan. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Foley Civic Center, located at 407 E. Laurel Ave. (U.S. 98). In addition to coffee and pastries, attendees will receive info about things to see and do in Foley and the surrounding area. Guests will receive welcome packets filled with discount coupons and giveaways from local merchants at the Mardi Gras themed event.

Explore Foley’s historic downtown during a scavenger hunt for a chance to win awesome prizes. More info: visitfoley.org or 251-943-1300. Event sponsors are City of Foley, South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce and Foley Main Street.

Snowbird Trivia Night Feb. 15

The South Baldwin Literacy Council and The Orange Beach Library will host their annual snowbird trivia night on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Orange Beach Event Center at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. for table decorating and set up.

You can register tables, and buy mulligans and pick-a-pot tickets online after completing a short registration form available at southbaldwinliteracycouncil.com. Tables of eight are $160. Individual tickets are $20.

Participants can also drop off payments at the Orange Beach Library (26267 Canal Rd.) or The South Baldwin Literacy Council in Foley (21441 Hwy 98 E). Deadline is Feb. 4. For more info, call 251-850-3965 or 251-233-7336. The Orange Beach Library can also register teams in their computer lab.

As always, bring your own food and drink. Alcohol is allowed. Prizes are awarded To winners and for best table theme. The competition consists of 8 rounds of 10 questions. Mulligans are available for $20 on the night of the event. Mulligans allow one free answer per round. Pick-A-Pot Tickets available on the night of the event. 20 Tickets for $25. Heads/Tails contest during the mid-evening stretch. All proceeds support the South Baldwin Literacy Council and Orange Beach Public Library.

Fried chicken fundraisers start Jan. 4

By Dean Mott

Sonora Masonic Lodge #635 F&AM will continue its 2025 annual fried chicken dinner fundraisers on Saturday, January 4th, February 1st, and March 1st from 11:00 am-1:00 pm or until supplies last. The lodge is located at 202 E. Jackson Street in Summerdale. Adult plates will be $12.00 and a child’s plate will be $6.00. Delivery is available on multiple plate orders. The dinners will include chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, cole slaw, green beans and complimentary tea and dessert for dine-in guests. Proceeds generated from the fundraiser will be used towards monthly lodge expenditures, providing scholarships and supporting local community and school events. For more information contact Dean Mott edeanmott@gmail.com or visit the lodge’s Facebook page.