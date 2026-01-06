SnowBird NEWS

Michigan

By Dan Mills

The Michigan Club of Alabama meets on Thursday mornings at The Island Church on Canal Road. The Club meets Jan. 8 and 22, Feb. 5 and 19, and March 5. The doors open at 9AM to gather and kibitz, with the meeting starting at 10:00. Join us for coffee and donuts, fellowship and fun, as well as opportunities to win coupons, discounts, and prizes. Membership is just $5! And if you are looking for opportunities to golf, 9 hole golf meets every Tuesday at 10AM at Gulf Links in Foley, and 18 hole golf dates ae Jan. 15 and 23 at Glen Lakes, Foley. The first Michigan Club Breakfast is Jan. 29. More info: michiganclubalabama.com.

Indiana

By Kari Glebe

Indiana Club Snowbirds will meet Bi-Weekly Breakfast starting on January 15th at GT’s on the Bay; doors open 7:45, breakfast 8:00 am, 26351 Canal Rd OB; $14 pp. Enjoy an amazing buffet breakfast, door prizes, & area speakers! Our Hoosier Social Lunches will continue at the Shrimp Basket 266169 Perdido Beach Blvd in Orange Beach on Monday, Jan. 19 @ 11am, followed by Lulu’s on Feb. 2 and the Original Oyster House on Feb. 16. All Hoosiers are welcome to join these events. Check out our Facebook page.

“Murder in the Building” dinner theatre

“Murder in the Building,’’ a Gulf Coast REP production, will take stage in Magnolia Hall, which is nestled within Luna’s Eat & Drink Courtyard on Canal Road in Orange Beach, every Wednesday in January and February. Tickets are $55.60 including dinner, which will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Dates are Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28, and Feb. 4, 11, 25. For more info or tickets, visit gulfcoastrep.com

Missouri Snowbirds

By Mark Rethemeyer

The Missouri Snowbird Club of Alabama is ramping up for another fun filled snowbird season. We have multiple activities during January and February, and you are invited and encouraged to join us. It is just this easy – go to missourisnowbirds.org and sign-up for our activities – and then just show up. Like us on Facebook: Missouri Club of Gulf Shores

Although most of our members are from Missouri, you don’t have to be to join us for our activities. If you are looking to get involved and make some new friends while you are snowbirding at the Gulf, then take this as your personal invitation, and we hope to see you soon!

We meet weekly for breakfast at Tacky Jacks on Wednesday mornings, Golf Scramble at GlenLakes Golf Club on Wednesday afternoons, and Happy Hour at Cobalt’s on Mondays. We have other parties and activities planned, but you’ll have to go to our Website to sign up.

Tacky Jacks Winter of Fun

Tacky Jacks is bringing the sunshine to winter with Winter of Fun, a lineup of engaging seasonal experiences at its Gulf Shores and Orange Beach locations. Guests are invited to enjoy art classes, hands-on nature programs, and curated wine and beer tastings designed to celebrate creativity, community, and coastal living all season long. Event schedules and details vary by location. For updates, reservations, and the full Winter of Fun calendar, visit tackyjacks.com or follow Tacky Jacks on social media.

Art Classes and Nature Series Schedule:

• Monday, January 12, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores) Art al Fresco “Vintage Game/Toy Jewelry” Relive your childhood and create a vintage necklace or earrings using items from our past. You are welcome to bring your own pieces, but we will provide all materials for this craft. All ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Tuesday, January 13, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach) Art al Fresco “Create-with-Paint”, Seashell Fish on Canvas All ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Turn local shells into a work of art with these cute painted fish on canvas project. All ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Monday, January 19, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores) “Hands-on Habitat” with Gulf State Park – FREE WITH RSVP Hands-on educational nature series free for all ages. Lunch on your own. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Tuesday, January 20, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach) Art al Fresco “Stained-Glass Butterfly” Learn how to make a custom stained-glass butterfly. All ages lunch and learn $25 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks Gift Card. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

SnowBird Cribbage

SnowBird Cribbage – Every Friday beginning January 2, 2026 through Friday March 27, 2026 at 1:30 pm at the American Legion Post 99, 2101 S McKenzie St. in Foley.

G.S. Speaker Series every Friday

Gulf Shores will present a speaker series on Fridays in January and February from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Gulf Shores Activity Center, 260 Clubhouse Drive, Gulf Shores. The series features a different expert each week to discuss a specific topic.

• Jan. 9: Mollie Waters will speak on Alabama’s cemeteries and symbols. and give attendees a new perspective on local historic sites.

• Jan. 16: Joshua Peebles of the Poarch Creek Indians Cultural Department will share insights about the tribe’s history and modern life.

• Jan. 23: Emily Blejwas, representing Alabama Folklife will lecture about the traditions and stories that shape the state’s identity.

• Jan. 30: Archaeologist Curry Weber will discuss artifacts and discoveries across the Gulf Coast region.

• Feb. 6: Danielle Green will discuss the Wounded Warrior Project and its work with veterans.

• Feb. 13: Dr. Susan McCready from the University of South Alabama will speak about modern and classical language and literature.

• Feb. 20: Sarah Bliss Wright will speak on Alabama cotton and the Bemis Bags story. Her talk will connect agriculture, industry and local history.

Fish-Fry every Friday at St. Thomas

The Knights of Columbus at St. Thomas by the Sea in Orange Beach will be offering their delicious fish fry for eight consecutive Fridays from 4-6 p.m. beginning Jan. 9. The menu includes fried whitefish, fries, hush puppies, and your choice of green beans or cole slaw. Drink offerings include lemonade, tea, and coffee, along with a cookie dessert for only $15. Beer and wine are available for an additional donation. Musical entertainment will be provided by Joe Lila, one of our snowbird friends from Wisconsin. All proceeds go to charitable organizations in the Alabama coastal community.

Beginner pickleball clinics every Wed.

By Sam Strite

Bama Beach Pickleball Club is offering beginner’s clinics from 1-4 p.m. every Wednesday at the Church of Christ, 2414 West First Street in Gulf Shores. Get there early, as each class will be limited to the first 30 participants.

More info: SandraDavino@gmail.com. Cost is $5 per session, and the clinic will run every Wednesday until further notice.

Snowbird Coffee Feb. 3 at The Grove

The Grove, a 55 and over community on County Rd. 12 in Foley (8647 Arlington Dr.) will host a Snowbird Coffee Meet & Greet on Tuesday, Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. ‘til noon. Enjoy live entertainment and conversation in a 55 plus community setting. The event includes refreshments, music bingo, welcome bags and gift card giveaways. For more info, visit grove.heilmercommunities.com.

Welcome Wednesdays at ‘Bama

Welcome Wednesdays potluck lunches are back at the Flora-Bama every Wednesday from Jan. 7 thru Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. The weekly lunch features live music, followed by drawings for goods, services and merchandise compliments of the Flora-Bama and local businesses. Music begins at 11 a.m. The noon buffet is free for those bringing a covered dish. The Flora-Bama is located directly on the Gulf at the Florida-Alabama state line. More info: florabama.com/events.

Seniors can enjoy zoo for $10 on Wednesdays

Every Wednesday thru Feb. 25, The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores will offer senior adults (age 62 and over) regular admission at a discounted price of $10. The zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, and additional adventures may be added such as Giraffe Feeding ($5), Sulcata Tortoise Feeding ($5), South American Sloth Adventure ($24.95), and Destination Madagascar Lemur Adventure ($24.95). All animal adventures are weather permitting.

The non-profit zoo cares for over 280 animals and connects the Gulf Coast community to wildlife and the importance of conservation. More info: alabamagulfcoastzoo.org.

Illinois

By Lu Douglas

Breakfast, January 9 & 23, Friday 7:45

February 6 & 20, Friday 7:45 at GT’s On the Bay-Orange Beach, 6189 Canal Rd. Reservations are Necessary 1wk Before. Call Lu Douglas 815-541-9952 Or Bobbi Butler 630-532-7397.

IL Potlucks & Games: January 22, Thursday 5:00 pm: February 12, Thursday 5:00 pm. Both events at Orange Beach Senior Ct. Bring a dish to pass.

Foley Snowbird Welcome Jan. 13

Foley will recognize the Alabama Gulf Coast’s winter visitors this year with the annual Snowbird Coffee event Tuesday, Jan. 13 at the Foley Civic Center from 9 a.m. to noon. The Snowbird Coffee is held each year on the second Tuesday in January. In 2024, about 700 winter visitors took part. . The 2025 celebration will have a Mardi Gras theme. The coffee includes a scavenger hunt through downtown Foley for a chance to win prizes. Organizers will also give out bags filled with coupons, information and other items. More information is available at visitfoley.com.

Visit Mobile Expo Jan. 14 in G.S.

Mobile, the city where Mardi Gras originated (in the U.S.) has so much going for it. Seasonal cruising, Amtrak restarting service soon, and a new airport nearby are just a few recent additions. Mardi Gras parades will start rolling soon!

The Visit Mobile team and various vendors representing attractions, dining, shopping, recreational facilities and more will be on hand with information and goodies during the Meet Mobile Day Snowbird Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at the Erie Meyer Civic Center (1930 West 2nd St.) in Gulf Shores from 11 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. Enjoy live entertainment, giveaways and door prizes at the free event. More info: mobile.org.

Off The Wall Dulcimer Club

By Michelle Fife

All players are welcome! A course of 10 beginner lessons began on Jan. 5. These free lessons are from 9-9:45 a.m. Rental dulcimers are available for $25 for the winter, (plus a refundable $20 deposit). The beginner book, First Lessons in Mountain Dulcimer by Joyce Ochs is available for purchase for $15. There is a jam session each Monday from 10-noon. We meet at St. Andrew By The Sea Community Church,17263 Ft. Morgan Rd. in Gulf Shores through March 9. Enter the through the rear door

A workshop with Dee Dee Tibbits, a professional musician from Michigan, is planned for Feb. 9. Reservations will be needed. More info: 317 446-0500.

New York

By Frank Panczyszyn

The New York Snowbirds return to the Alabama-Florida Gulf Coast for another winter of great weather, socializing, golf, and fundraising. They will kick off the winter season on January 8t at Ginny Lanes in Orange Beach at the Wharf, gathering and registering at 11AM, followed by lunch. A $1 per person donation is requested to help cover administrative costs and lunch for our guest speakers. There will be a 50-50 raffle to create a treasury for donations to the needs of the communities who host us.

Door prizes will also be made thanks to the generosity of local businesses and individual donations. Reservations are required by email to nysnowbirds@gmail.com, at least 3 days before the scheduled luncheons. They will also gather at Ginny Lane on Jan. 22, Feb. 5 and 19, and March 5. Hoping to see good participation in 2026.

Minnesota

By Nancy Poferl

The 2026 Minnesota Snowbird group meets weekly for breakfast Tuesday mornings – Jan 13, 20, 27, Feb 3, 10, 24t at GT’s on the Bay. Registration is required one-week prior to the breakfast, each week. Registration form is available on our website at mnal.org. All snowbirds are welcome, old & new. A great place to meet new friends and reconnect with old friends. We also host golf events weekly on Monday & Thursday’s at various 18 hole courses in the area. See website for details at mnal.org and/or email inquiries to Mnsnowbird1@mnal.org.

Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Sno-bird Club will gather at the Orange Beach Event Center (4671 Wharf Parkway) (OBEC) on Thursday, Jan. 22 at 8:30 am for coffee and donuts with the meeting beginning promptly at 9 am. We have a puzzle/book exchange and collect: box tops from General Mills and Johnson & Johnson, motel-size soap and toiletries, pop-top rings and empty printer cartridges at each meeting. Join us if you are from WI! Meet other Sno-birds from your area of the state. Sheepshead card players get together every Friday from 9 am to noon at The Lighthouse, 455 E. Beach Blvd, Gulf Shores. Golfers meet at GlenLakes, so ask about special rates.

Sweet Harmony/Barbershop Chorus

By Pamula Rustan

Men & Women Singers Come Join Us. The Sweet Harmony Chorus/ Four Winds Barbershop Chorus. Time: 2 pm – 4 pm Every Monday, Jan. 5 through Feb. 23. Place: Choir Room at GSMC (Gulf Shores Methodist Church). Website: sweetharmonychorus. org.

Sweet Harmony Chorus & the Four Winds Barbershop Chorus are combining to form a Mixed Barbershop Chorus; who like to sing acapella music in the barbershop close harmony style. We are inviting any men or women who would enjoy singing to join us. More info: 701-260-0670. Also visit us on our website sweetharmonychorus.org. Join our chorus in song for lots of fun and harmony.

Gulf Shores Snowbird Coffee Club

By Larry Cole

The Gulf Shores Snowbird Coffee Club meetings will be held every Monday morning from 8 – 8:30 a.m. through early March at Ginny Lane Bar and Grill at the Wharf, 4851 Wharf Pkwy. E.,

Orange Beach. Doors open at 7 a.m. and membership information is available at these meetings. The oldest continually active snowbird club, celebrating 49 years, has more than 200 members from twenty-six states and three Canadian provinces. Besides raising money for local charities, the club holds weekly golf outings, and conducts breakfast meetings for members and spouses.

Officers for the 2026 season are: Mike Culverhouse president, Michigan; Dale Orchard, vice president, Michigan; Tom Lanan, secretary, Illinois and Tom Williams, treasurer, Michigan.

Iowa

By Sue Holst

All Iowans and their guests are welcome to all club events held during January through March; no membership fee. Our January and February breakfast meeting location will again be at GT’s On The Bay, 26189 Canal Road in Orange Beach. Reservations must be made by noon one week prior to the event. Sign-up through alabamagulfcoastsnowbird.org (preferred), or by calling Chris Hedlund at 319-430-4597. No late reservations. First breakfast meeting is 08:15 January 14, with speaker Ford Handley, Orange Beach City Administrator: “Saluting the Flags in Orange Beach”. Additional breakfast meetings are Jan. 28, Feb. 11 and Feb. 25.

Attendees have an opportunity to invest in a Calendar Drawing and a 50/50 lottery where half of the proceeds are used to help defray club expense.

Our first cocktail party is Jan. 23 from 5p.m. – 7p.m. at the Caribe Resort, Building D, 28103 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach. Please park in an unnumbered parking space or any outside of the parking deck. Reservations are not required. Bring your own beverage and a dish to share (plates/utensils provided). Golf schedule and sign-up for tee times is on the club website. Check site often for updates, sign-ups, and a listing of activities.

Perdido Key Hootenannies

Visiting snowbirds are invited to a series of three Snowbird Hootenanny events to be held at the Flora-Bama. This year’s first event to be held on January 9. Enjoy some live pickin’-and-grinnin’ music as well as games and door prizes, followed by a delicious lunch provided by the legendary Flora-Bama chefs. The second hootenanee on Jan. 23 is beach bum party. The theme is rock your decade. Feb. 6 is Beach House Saloon and the theme on Feb. 20 is Mardi Gras Mambo. Admission for each event is $10. Tickets are limited and can be purchased online at VisitPerdido.com, or in person at the Perdido Key Area Chamber, 15500 Perdido Key Dr.

St. Andrew/Michigan Club Low Country Boil

In conjunction with the Michigan Club, St. Andrew by the Sea Community Church will host a Low Country Boil on Saturday, Jan. 31. A delicious meal of shrimp, sausage, potatoes, corn and green beans along with a roll and a drink will be served for $20. per person. There will be three seatings for the meal: Noon, 1:30pm and 3pm.

Tickets are available at the church office during regular hours or by phone at 251-968-3900. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the St. Andrew by the Sea Preschool.

Blending the strengths of staff and skills of community partners, the St. Andrew Preschool aims to provide a rich learning environment that will encourage children’s native curiosity and develop school readiness.

St. Andrew by the Sea is a multi-denominational church where all are welcome to worship. While the Preschool will reflect broadly shared values, all families, religious and non-religious, will be welcome. St. Andrew by the Sea is located at 17263 Fort Morgan Road in Gulf Shores. For more information about preschool or church, call 251-968-3900.

Winter Trivia Night Feb. 28

New name, same incredible event! Annual Winter Trivia will be held on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Orange Beach Event Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. Proceeds support the South Baldwin Literacy Council and Orange Beach Public Library. Register online at southbaldwinliteracycouncil.com. Tables of eight are $160. Individual tickets are $20.

Participants can also drop off registration and payment to drop boxes at the Orange Beach, Gulf Shores and Foley libraries, or mail or drop off to South Baldwin Literacy Council, 21441 US Hwy 98 Foley, AL 36535. The deadline is Feb. 20. More info: 251-943-7323.

As always, bring your own food and drink. There is also a prize for Best Table Theme. The competition consists of 8 rounds of 10 questions. Mulligans allow one free answer per round. Pick-A-Pot Tickets are available on the night of the event. Heads/Tails contest during the mid-evening stretch.