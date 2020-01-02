SnowBird NEWS

Senior Softball

Attention Snowbirds & Locals over 50 years old. January to March. Senior Softball in Gulf Shores on Monday & Wednesday mornings at the Sportsplex on CR-6. Contact Mike Dunaway at 724-970-6219 or michaelraydunaway @gmail.com.

Michigan

By Jean Shouder

Welcome back to Alabama. So much is planned already. January early membership/golf sign up will be January 5 from 1 – 2:30 at the building behind Live Bait Restaurant. The first Michigan Club meeting will be January 9, held at the Erie Meyer Center : 8:30 registration, 9:00 Coffee, 10:00am Meeting. Ladies golf will held every Tuesday beginning Jan. 14 at Glen Lakes Golf Club. Tee times will be 10am. Sign up at the Michigan Club meeting. The first Michigan Club Golf will be Jan. 8 at Glen Lakes Golf Club with a 12:00 shotgun start. Sign up at the early membership sign up or at Michigan Club meeting. Jan. 13 golf will be at Timber Creek Golf Club and Jan. 15 will be at Marcus Point. One of several Casino Trips will be on Jan. 22 to Imperial Palace. Sign up for these Casino Trips and the two day Casino Trip planned for Feb. 16 and 17 at Michigan Club meeting.

Calling Red Hot Snowbirds

The first luncheon for ladies with an interest in becoming part of the Red Hot Snowbirds will be held on Jan. 13 at noon at the Craft Farms Golf Club restaurant. To RSVP or request more info, call Cheryl Borino at 251-981-7270 and leave a message or email cborino1@yahoo. com.

Snowbird Bridge Club

The Gulf Shores Snowbird Bridge Club will start up again on Jan 8th and will be held weekly, every Wednesday, starting at 10 am at the Gulf Shores Country Club. The cost to play is $10 and includes a delicious lunch served by the Country Club restaurant. This is a social bridge club open to anyone who loves to play bridge (snowbirds and locals). For more information, call Jeanne at 614-898-9807.

New York

By Frank Panczyszyn

The New York Snowbirds look forward to “flocking” to the beautiful Alabama-Florida Gulf Coast for the 2020 Winter season. We are pleased that our 2nd “home” was saved from 2019 hurricane season damage, and are looking forward to renewing our winter friendships with fellow NYers and friends from other states, and, are anxious to visit the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in its new location.

We will kick off the winter season on January 9th with lunch at Ginny Lanes in Orange Beach at the Wharf, gathering and registering at 11AM, followed by lunch, an appropriate program, and door prizes. A $1 donation will be collected at registration to cover expenses and help build our winter-end contribution to local community agencies. Reservations are required by email to nysnowbirds@gmail.com . We will gather at Ginny Lane throughout the winter on January 23rd, February 6th and 20th, and March 5th. Other social events may be scheduled.

The NY Snowbirds are also planning a Casino trip to Biloxi at the Silver Pearl on January 22. Cost for the trip is $15 per person, paid in advance. Can notify Lenny McKinnon at lmckinnon@twcny.rr.com to sign up. And can sign up at first luncheon January 9th. The casino gives $20 in free play and offers a half price lunch for seniors that day. Bus will leave from the parking area behind Cactus Cantina Grill on Perdido Beach Blvd in OB. Meet the bus at 7:30AM; bus leaves promptly at 8AMand returns at approximately 5PM.

We will also be coordinating with the other Gulf Coast Snowbird States on the conduct of annual snowbird fund raisers for the community.

Iowa

By Fran Gruenhaupt

Iowa Snowbirds invite Iowans and guests to attend their five breakfasts and two cocktail parties held during January through early March 2020. Iowa Snowbird Club Presidents Jim and Pat Brush have set the Snowbird breakfast dates for Wednesdays, January 8 and 22, and February 5 and Feb.19. The first breakfast, will feature Grant Brown, City of Gulf Shores Director, Public Information Officer, who will give an update on what’s happening in the area. Reservations can be made on the website, Iowa- Alabamagulfcoastsnowbirds.org (preferred), or by calling Chris and Steve Hedlund at 319-430-4597. Breakfast is $11.00. Everyone is welcome to attend. The Iowa Club breakfast meetings will be held at the Perdido Beach Resort, 27200 East Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach. The cost will be $11 per person with

reservations to be made on the website. On March 4, 2020 a final informal breakfast will be held at Luna’s, reservations necessary, but no program at the event. Door prizes are awarded and a 50/50 drawing is held at each breakfast. While in the Gulf communities, the Iowa club members donate to various local charities such as the

zoo, libraries, fire departments, and others through their activities. Chairmen of these fundraising events review the 2020 plans and sign up volunteers to assist in the

activities.There is no membership fee and all Iowans and their guests are welcome at all club events.

Iowa Cocktail Parties are scheduled on Fridays, January 17 and February 21, 5-7PM at the Caribe Resort, Building C, 28103 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach. No

RSVP is required. Bring a dish to share and your own beverage. Iowa has a golf group with golf sign-up for 2020 through the website. Iowa-Alabamagulfcoastsnowbirds. org.

Ancient Aviators

The Ancient Aviators have been meeting at 8:45 am on the 1st Tuesday of each month in the Bingo Room at Post 44 American Legion on Hwy 59 in Gulf Shores to listen to a guest speaker or just tell aviation related and other interesting stories.

New residents and/or snowbirds are always welcome. The group has no by-laws, minutes, dues or officers.

Many attendees are not military and either flew civilian or just have an general interest in things mechanical.

The speaker on January 7, 2020 is a retired Coast Guard Rear Admiral (2-star) who also flew helicopters. Post 44 makes a full hot breakfast available for $6 at about 8:15 a.m. All are invited; no reservations needed.

Tuesday Snowbird Coffee

By Mary Rebert

Tuesdays: Snowbird Coffee; 9 a.m. at 1720 Gulf Shores Parkway, Building “B”(Gulf Shores UMC complex) in Gulf Shores. Refreshments, entertainment, speakers & door prizes. Open to the public. Noentry fee. Donations are accepted to defray expenses. Schedule of entertainment: 1/7 Welcome by Cody Johnson, Amelia Fletcher, Rev Shaver; 1/14 Sway Back Music Group; 1/28 Sandspur Band; 2/4 Top Hat & Jackie; 2/11 Mel Middlebrooks :2/18 Four Winds Barbershop 2/25 (Closed/Fat Tuesday);3/3 Orange Beach activities and projects update. Direct questions to Mary Rebert phone 269-330-3748.

Free Dulimer Lessons & Practice

• Mt Dulcimer Players – Mondays 10-11:30 am, Wednesdays 2:00-3:30, Jan 6- mid March. St Thomas by the Sea, 17263 Ft. Morgan Rd. Gulf Shores.

• Free Mt Dulcimer lessons: Absolute Beginner and Advanced Beginner. Wednesdays Jan 8 to mid-March. 12:30-1:30pm. St Thomas by the Sea, 17263 Ft. Morgan Rd. Gulf Shores.

A few dulcimers available to rent for the winter. Contact Michelle with questions and to register: 317-446-0500.

Sewflakes meet Tuesdays

Calling all who craft, sew, quilt, knit, crochet, make jewelry, etc. Are you looking for a place to share ideas, get inspiration, help with your craft or just someone to sit with and share your craft. Our Sewflakes group will be meeting every Tuesday until March 1. Come join us on Tuesday mornings 8:30 to 11:30am at First Presbyterian Church of Gulf Shores, 309 East 21st Avenue, Gulf Shore. More info: 315-807-8585.

Free sewing class for beginners Jan. 18 at St. Jude’s By The Sea

By Barb Mallugen

A free beginner sewing class will be offered on January 18 at St. Judes By The Sea Lutheran Church, located at 312 East 16th St. in Gulf Shores.

Maybe you received a new sewing machine for Christmas or you are going to purchase a new machine for yourself with all those gift cards you received. We at St. Judes by the Sea can help. We are offering an introduction class to sewing for free. This is a class for beginners and open to young teens, men, and women. We will have everything you need to get started. You can bring your own sewing machine or we will have a few to get us started. We will make a simple quilt block at this class. This can be the beginning of your own quilt or we can put all the blocks together to make a community quilt for a cause. We look forward to seeing you. Please RSVP so we have enough supplies for everyone. Call Barb at 573-760-5119.

GCAA offers art class options geared especially for snowbirds

The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance has scheduled art classes and a ukulele class designed especially for snowbirds beginning Monday, January 13. The classes are offered daily and prices vary. Private and group classes are available and many of the classes last for six weeks.

The GCAA, located at 225 E. 24th Ave. in the Waterway Village neighborhood of Gulf Shores, , 2020.

Options include beginning pastel painting, acrylic painting, caligraphy, ukulele & string band, and a Greg Cartmell led workshop Jan. 14-15 titled Fearless Painting. That workshop will address oils, acrylics and watercolor.

For more info, call 251-948-2627.

Three Hours of Peace & Music Dinner Theatre Jan. 16 in G.S.

Coastal Fringe Productions will present “Three Hours of Peace & Music’’ as part of the Sunset Corkroom Dinner Theatre Series on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 6-9 p.m.

Party like it’s 1969 during this live musical narrative featuring Lisa Christian, Conga Dave and The Bitter End Band.

Tickets are $20 cash at the door and reservations (251-967-4773) are suggested. The Sunset Corkroom is located at 225 E. 16th Ave. in Gulf Shores.

Cribbage on Fridays

Beginning Friday, January 10, 2020, Cribbage players will be gathering to play Cribbage every Friday. Sign up starts at 12:30 pm and play begins at 1 pm at the Gulf Shores American Legion, Post 44, 6781 AL-59. The cost is $5. For additional information contact Barbara Beamish at 989-464-8605. All Cribbage players are welcome.

Welcome Back Snowbird Dance Jan. 24 at Foley Civic Center

By Gail Calma

The Frank Calma Welcome Back Snowbirds Dance will be presented by the Elberta, Al Council of the

Knights of Columbus No. 2736 and Columbiettes No. 2736 on Friday, January 24 from 6-9 p.m. at the Foley Civic Center. Music will be provided John, Jim, and Jerry, longtime favorites among both locals and the snowbirds!

Thi is a byob event. Set-ups and light snacks furnished. Cost is $20 per person, casual dress. For additional info/tickets, call 251-752-7422.

The dance began in 2007 at the Our Lady of the Gulf in Gulf Shores and continues this year at a new venue and new Council and ladies group. Frank’s dream to help local charities has certainly been recognized and we thank all who have been involved; the Knights, Ladies’ Auxiliary, local businesses, volunteers and Snowbirds for the past 13 years.

Pickleball Tourney

Registration is now open for the Bama Beach Valentine Classic Pickleball Tournament to be played February 10-13 at the Foley Event Center. All skill and age levels from 2.0 and up are welcome. Please register at pickleballtournaments.com.

Registration ends January 31. Come and join us for this annual charity tournament that welcomes players from all over the southeast.

Wisconsin Synod Lutherans

Gulf Shores area WELS/ELS Members. Wisconsin Synod Lutherans will have local church services with Holy Communion conducted as follows: January 5 & 19, February 2 & 16 at St Jude by the Sea Lutheran Church, 312 E 16th Ave, Gulf Shores. Services will start at 4:00 with Bible class to follow. Make checks payable to Risen Savior Luth Church. For more info contact Evan Dobberfuhl, 715-573-0808 or tpcevan@gmail.com.

Indiana

By Becky Chatham-Heidenreich

Indiana Snowbird Club. When: Jan. 9 & 23, February 6 & 20, and March 5. Where: Luna Event Center on Canal Rd. at 8:00 AM. Membership: $2.50 per person and is open to all persons who have a connection with Indiana. Breakfast Buffet: $10 per person. If you wish to attend please notify Jan Pell (317-914-5832). (Please no cash over $20). We participate in fund raising activities to benefit various organizations. We have many door prizes to given away at each meeting and a 50/50 drawing and much fun connecting with friends and meeting new people from Indiana.

Minnesota

By Nancy Poferi

The Minnesota Snowbird Club meets each Tuesday for an informational breakfast, January 7 through March 10 at GT’s On The Bay located on 26189 Canal Rd, Orange Beach. Pre-registration required by the Friday before the Tuesday Breakfast via website link to Google Sheets. Thereafter, you may sign-up weekly at the breakfast or continue online registration. Doors open 7:30 am; breakfast 8:15 am. Cost: $10, includes tax and tip. Cash or check only. We cannot accept bills over $20. Food donations and/or cash are gratefully accepted at each meeting for the Christian Service Center, the dedicated project of the MN Club.

For breakfast signup link, information regarding upcoming events, golf tee times, or a contact number, please log onto the Minnesota Club website: mnal.org or the Facebook page: facebook.com and search @mnalclub.

ABCD’s of Medicare

ABCD’s of Medicare, a series of five Medicare seminars for the 55+ community, continues January 6 and February 3 at 2 p.m. at he Cultural Center, located at 19470 Oak Road West in Gulf Shores. The sessions are free, but registration is required at the Bodenhamer Recreation Center or the Cultural Center. You may also call 251-968-9818.

Dakotas

Dakotas Snowbird Club is scheduled to meet January 14 and 28, February 4 and 11, and March 3, at 8:30 am for breakfast with a 9:00 am program at Luna’s Magnolia Hall in Orange Beach. The club also plans several social activities to be determined at a later date.

Our club consists of Snowbirds visiting the Gulf Coast with connections to or living in North and South Dakota. We contribute to the Christian Service Center food pantry by collecting food and cash at our meetings and providing volunteers for several local charities and organizations. For more information please contact Joyce Anderson at 605-351-0274 and leave a message for a return call.

Concert Season at GSUMC

The 6th annual Cody and Friends fund raiser will launch the 2020 concert season on Friday, January 10 at 7pm in the Gulf Shores United Methodist Church sanctuary. The show features Cody Johnson, Director of Worship Arts at GSUMC, playing multiple instruments and singing various styles of music with his melodic baritone voice. Also performing will be an array of talented local and out-of-town musical guests including country singer Tim Argo, trombonist Bob Balsley, favorites Andi and Chris Carstens, along with the GSUMC Praise Team. The show will be the most diverse with many music styles: country, classical, bluegrass, classic rock, blues, jazz and more,

plus a wide variety of instruments, including guitars, piano and percussion.

Tickets at $10 per person are now available weekdays from 9 am until noon at Thee Coffee Shop in the church’s South Plaza Campus.

On Monday and Tuesday, January 13 and 14, the SOZO African Children’s Choir will perform in the first of the GSUMC Concert Season series at 7pm Monday and Tuesday, January 13 and 14. The children bring a great blend of Ugandan culture with colorful native costumes and dancing. They play authentic Ugandan instruments and sing worship songs both in Ugandan and English. Now in its 9th year, the SOZO (from the Greek meaning ‘to save or rescue from harm and keep safe”) Children’s Chorus provides support for many children in their home country with shelter, clothing, medical education and spiritual needs. Something new for the SOZO singers this year: they will be staying at Alabama’s new state-of-the-art, eco-friendly learning center at Gulf State Park

GSUMC Concert Season sponsorships are now available along with tickets for individual concerts at Thee Coffee Shop in the church’ South Plaza Campus weekdays from 9am to noon. For a full list of concerts or more info go to gulfshoresumc.org or call 251-968-2411.

G.S. Men’s Coffee Club

The Gulf Shores Men’s Snowbird Coffee Club will hold their first meeting of the 2020 season on Friday, January 3 at 7:30 a.m. All meetings are held at Ginny Lane Bar and Grill at the Wharf, 4851 Wharf Pkwy. E., Orange Beach every Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Membership information is available at these meetings. The oldest continually active snowbird club has more than 300 members from twenty-six states and three Canadian provinces. Besides raising money for local charities, the club holds golf outings, sponsors casino trips and conducts breakfast meetings for members and spouses. The club also throws horseshoes on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at noon at Meyer Park in Gulf

Shores. Officers for the 2020 season are: Dale Pliemann, president, Missouri; Mike Culverhouse, vice president,

Michigan; Tom Lanan, secretary, Illinois and Tom Williams, treasurer, Michigan.

Illinois

By Dave DeBlauw

Illinois Snowbird Club Activity Schedule: January 03 @ 10:00 – Welcome Back Coffee – O. B. Sr. Activity Center (Gail Brueggeman 618-580-4407); 08 @ 1:00] – Presidents Meeting @ Chamber of Commerce Bldg. Hwy 5 in Gulf Shores; 10 @ 8:00 – Breakfast at GTs On the Bay (doors open at 7:45) Contact Dale or Carol Collins at 815-677-6389 by1-7-20 to make a reservation; 14 @ 5:00 – Potluck and Games – Orange Beach Sr. Activity Center; 15 @ 9:30 – Book Club at Orange Beach Library; 24 @ 8:00 – Breakfast at GTs On the Bay (doors open at 7:45)

February 07 @ 8:00 Breakfast at GTs On the Bay (doors open at 7:45)’ 08 @ 10-1 – Snowbird Brat fest – Orange Beach Community Center; 08 @ 6:00 -Trivia Night – Orange Beach Events Center ; 11 @ 5:00 – Potluck and Games – Orange Beach Sr. Activity Center; 19 @ 9:30 – Book Club; 20 @ 8:00 – Breakfast at GTs On the Bay (doors open at 7:45); 21 @ 11- Low Country Boil (New Zoo); 25 @ 12:00 – Picnic in the Park, Johnnie Sims Park, 348 W. 19th Av.

The price of the breakfast is still $11. Ten of it goes to the restaurant and $1 goes into our coiffeurs. The meeting dates have changed for this year. If you notice there are five (5) Fridays in January this year, and that puts the last Feb meeting on the 28th. The dates are Jan 10th and 24th, Feb 7th and 20th (Thursday), and Mar 6th. The reason for the Feb 20th (Thursday) date is that they’ve scheduled the Low Country boil for Friday Feb 21.

America in the ‘60’s lecture Jan. 23 at USA Gulf Shores

The 2020 Distinguished Lecture Series sponsored by the University of South Alabama begins with A Hard Rain: America in the 1960s, Our Decade of Hope, Possibility, and Innocence Lost presentd by Frye Gaillard, Writer in Residence at the University of South Alabama.

The lecture will be held on January 23 from 7-8 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Cultural Center Auditorium located on County Rd. 6. There is no fee to attend, but please RSVP to receive notifications of any changes. Go online to USA Gulf Coast or call 251-460-7200 to register.

Gaillard is a native of Mobile who has written extensively about Southern race relations, politics and culture. His presentation will explore the political and social movements of the 1960’s ― civil rights, black power, women’s liberation, the War in Vietnam, as well as the cultural manifestations of change ― music, literature, art, religion, and science.

Plantation Church Service

Plantation Church service all winter until Easter. The Plantation, Bldg #4 Conference Room, 9am every Sunday. Everyone welcome. For more info. Kent Gerber, Chaplain, (336) 529 2372.

Elvis will entertain at free Jan. 11 Snowbird Fest in Orange Beach

The Snowbird Company will host their 9th Annual Snowbird Fest on January 11 at The Orange Beach Event Center (at The Wharf). The event, which is centered on winter travelers, will begin at 9 a.m. and features vendors from all across the Gulf Coast, as well as live entertainment and free entry.

This year, due to the growing popularity of the event, guests are aencouraged to pre-register at SnowbirdFest.com. Pre-registered Snowbird attendees will be admitted first, and are also eligible for special prizes.

Headlining this year’s festival will be exciting musical tributes to both young Elvis and Michael, as well as magic shows, free coffee, tasty local area cuisine, a large business expo showcasing free samples and discounts, with games, prizes, and giveaways throughout the day.

The British Car Club will also be there with some of their classic cars on display.

The event is produced by The Snowbird Company, in coordination with this year’s corporate sponsors, Acts Westminster Village, Brett Robinson, South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, Southern Vacation Rentals, and Wind Creek Casino.

These great companies combine forces to produce the most popular snowbird event on the Gulf Coast!

The annual Snowbird Fest has been held since 2012, and is the largest event of its kind for winter visitors on the entire Gulf Coast. In 2019, more than 3,500 snowbirds attended the festival, and more than 65 businesses participated in the expo.

For more information or to sign up to attend or exhibit, please visit snowbirdfest.com. The Snowbird Company is the #1 Snowbird rentals resource since 2003, offering a focus on monthly and mult-month vacation rentals through network of interrelated websites that are integrated into one central, easy-to-use interface with one login, and admin controlling multiple niches.

The company also offers annual snowbird-focused events and expos as well as printed newsletters and many other splatforms.

Intro to Pickleball Jan. 8-9 at Cultural Center gym

Discover! An Institute for Learning in Retirement will present An Introduction to Pickleball, a two day clinic, on January 8 and 9 from 1:30 – 3 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Cultural Center Gym on County Rd 6. The registration feea is $25 and that includes both sessions. To register, go online to USA Gulf Coast or call 251-460-7200.

Discover why Pickleball is the fastest growing social sport in the US today. Join an experienced panel of pickleballers for an entertaining discussion and demonstration and receive an invitation to a free pickleball clinic.

Wisconsin

By Nancy Durgin

The WI Sno-bird Club will meet on Wednesday, January 8, at the Orange Beach Event Center (OBEC) near the Wharf with coffee and donuts at 8:30 am and the meeting starting promptly at 9 am. Anyone from WI in Lower AL for the winter is welcome to attend. We collect Boxtops for Education from General Mills cereals and Johnson & Johnson products, motel-size toiletries, empty printer ink cartridges and pop-top rings. There is also a puzzle and book exchange.

At the meetings you will meet other WI sno-birds, learn about volunteer opportunities at the new Zoo, the Baldwin County Heritage Museum in Elberta, and local libraries and senior centers. We also have speakers from communities around us. Come to find out about day trips

Card players meet at the Gulf Shores American Legion Post 44 on Hwy 59 every Friday at 8:30 am starting on January 3. Golfers will have special rates at the GlenLakes Golf Course. Singles group meets monthly for lunch at 11:30 am starting Monday, January 13. We’ll let you know the place on January 8.

For more information please contact Kenn at 251-967-2463 OR wissnobirds@yahoo.com.